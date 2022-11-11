TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Annual Jones County Heritage Festival was canceled Friday due to weather. The event will now kick off at 9 am Saturday morning and wrap up around 4 in the afternoon.

Organizers say they’re still expecting around 3,000 people to attend.

“Kind of opportunity to get the community together to give us an opportunity to celebrate our heritage…And then mainly just an opportunity for folks to get together see each other from around the county,” stated Jacob Morgan, Festival Organizer.

The festival will have fun activities like kayaking, helicopter rides, and event tours of the Old Brock Mill House, which is only open a few days a year.