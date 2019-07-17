Weather Safety at Junior Fire Marshal Academy

In this intense heat, Greenville Fire-Rescue wanted to discuss “weather safety” in their annual summer Junior Fire Marshal Academy.

Extreme heat results in the highest number of deaths among all other weather-related hazards.

That was a big topic discussed from our very own First Alert Meteorologist David Sawyer.

The kids learned about how to not be scared of weather events, but to be smart during them.

Due to the heatwave, we are experiencing, it is important for kids to learn more about it to make safer decisions and keep out of danger.

The key is to be proactive and to not panic in a weather event and academies like this help keep everyone better prepare.

For more information check out Greenville Fire-Rescue .