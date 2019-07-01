Welcoming new Health Director for Pitt County

On Monday, Pitt County welcomed a new Public Health Director!

It’s the first day on the job for Dr. John Silvernail.

He’s filling the position left vacant by Dr. John Morrow.

The longtime health director retired in December.

Dr. Silvernail served as a Medical Director and Clinical Professor for East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine for the last seven years.

His also earned experience in emergency preparedness while living in New York State.

“I’m happy to be a part of this great team Dr. Murrow built a fabulous health dept for the community I look forward to continuing that tradition and getting to know my staff better,” said Silvernail.

Dr. Silvernail said he’s excited to lead and help protect, promote and assure the health of all people in Pitt County.