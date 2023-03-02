A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is completely out of the CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19 — the first time in three months that has happened.

None of the state’s 100 counties are orange with the highest levels of COVID levels in the community on the latest color-coded map, according to data updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last time North Carolina had no orange counties was on Dec. 1. Since then, that weekly total climbed to 68 on Jan. 5 before falling steadily during the past two months.

The image of the map itself had not yet been updated as of late Thursday afternoon — only the numbers that feed into it.

Orange, Chatham, Harnett and Lee were among the 10 counties in the yellow zone with medium levels of COVID in the community.

The state’s other 90 counties were green with the lowest levels of the virus.

A week ago, Tyrrell County was the only county in the state colored orange. It jumped all the way into the green zone this week.

The CDC advises people in orange counties to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.

