(WGHP) — Some of the biggest names in music are coming to North Carolina in 2023.
We checked in with the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, the Durham Performing Arts Center and the Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see who’s slated to take the stage this year.
Each list is accurate to each venue’s website as of Jan. 26 and includes concerts scheduled out through the end of 2023.
Greensboro
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Feb. 10: The Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded
- Rick Ross
- Jeezy
- Gucci Mane
- 2 Chainz
- Trina
- Jucee Froot
- Jadakiss
Feb. 11: Journey: Freedom Tour 2023
Feb. 23: Blake Shelton ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’
Feb. 25: Winter Jam 2023
- We the Kingdom
- Jeremy Camp
- Andy Mineo
- Disciple
- Austin French
- NewSong
- Anne Wilson
March 25: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
April 4: The Eagles: Hotel California 2023 Tour
April 15: Los Temerarios
April 23: New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank
April 29: Kenny Chesney I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini
May 6: MANÁ: México Lindo Y Querido Tour
June 17: Brooks & Dunn – Reboot 2023 Tour
July 20: Thomas Rhett Home Team Tour 2023
Sep. 3: RBD: Soy Rebelde Tour
Nov. 18: Anita Baker, The Songstress Tour
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 1: Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit
Feb. 7-9: Riverdance
Feb. 11: John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell, presented by the Greensboro Symphony
Feb. 18: Greensboro Symphony presents “A German Requiem”
March 11: An Intimate Evening with Dru Hill & Jagged Edge with special guests Case & Shai
March 23: Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell wiith special guest Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
March 25: Yolanda Adams: Gospel, presented by the Greensboro Symphony
April 15: Trio Zimbalist, presented by the Greensboro Symphony
April 28: Ben Folds
May 5: Jill Scott: The Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour
May 6: Zach Williams: A Hundred Highways with special guest Blessing Offor
May 11: Branford Marsalis, presented by the Greensboro Symphony
June 10-11: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert, presented by the Greensboro Symphony
June 23: Lady A: Request Line Tour with special guest Dave Barnes
Aug. 4: Riders in the Sky
Aug. 18: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA
Winston-Salem
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 3: Billy Strings – Doc Watson 100th Anniversary Celebration
March 4: Billy Strings
Raleigh
PNC Arena
Feb. 17: Hootie & the Blowfish with SUSTO
March 13: Greta Van Fleet: Dreams in Gold Tour
March 17: Winter Jam 2023
- We the Kingdom
- Jeremy Camp
- Andy Mineo
- Disciple
- Austin French
- NewSong
- Anne Wilson
May 10: Lizzo: The Special 2our with special guest Latto
May 12: Stevie Nicks
June 11: Ricardo Arjona: Tour Blanco y Negro
Aug. 1: Sam Smith: Gloria the Tour
Oct. 18: Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour with special guest Lily Rose
Red Hat Amphitheater
April 14: Mt. Joy
May 20: Yungblud: The World Tour with special guests The Regrettes
June 3: Dermot Kennedy The Sonder Tour
June 14: Noah Kahan #StickSeason with special guest Joy Oladokun
June 17: Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023
July 16: Young the Giant with special guest Milky Chance & Rosa Linn
July 21: Louis Tomlinson: Faith in the Future World Tour 2023
July 28: Walker Hayes with special guest Ingrid Andress and BRELAND
Aug. 13: Tyler Childers: Send in the Hounds Tour
Sept. 23: Parker McCollum with special guest Jackson Dean
Durham
Durham Performing Arts Center
Feb. 9-11: Widespread Panic
Feb 22: Brandi Carlile: A Special Solo Performance
Feb. 24-26: Riverdance
March 10: Nashville Songwriters
- The Warren Brothers
- Wynn Varble
- Jimmy Yeary
- Tim Nichols
- Jeff Outlaw
- David Lee Murphy
- Rodney Clawson
March 14: IL Divo: A New Day Tour with Special Guest Steven Labrie
March 23: International Anime Music Festival
March 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band
April 21: The Old Friends Acoustic Tour starring Ben Rector with special guests Stephen Day & Jordy Searcy
April 27: Travis Tritt with special guests War Hippies
May 19: Get the Led Out
May 20: John Mellencamp: Live and In Person
Aug. 14: Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season
Aug. 19: Arrival From Sweden – The Music of ABBA
Nov. 4: Kansas: Another Fork in the Road – 50th Anniversary Tour
Charlotte
PNC Music Pavilion
May 12: Janet Jackson & Ludacris
May 30: Dead & Company
June 28: Shania Twain
July 2: Kidz Bop Live
July 11: Matchbox Twenty
Aug. 6: Bret Michaels
Aug. 9: Foreigner & Loverboy
Sep. 1: Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top & Uncle Kracker
Sep. 23: Eric Church & Whiskey Myers
Sep. 24: Eric Church & Whiskey Myers
Spectrum Center
Feb. 8: Carrie Underwood: The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Feb 26: Winter Jam 2023
- We the Kingdom
- Jeremy Camp
- Andy Mineo
- Disciple
- Austin French
- NewSong
- Anne Wilson
March 10: New Edition: The Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank
March 18: Rauw Alejandro: Saturno World Tour 2023 with Special Guests Jabbawockeez
May 23: Paramore with special guests Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu
June 30: Banda MS
July 14: blink-182: Rock Hard Tour with special guest Turnstile
The Fillmore Charlotte
Feb. 19: Danny Ocean – Tour 2023
March 24: Vance Joy: In Our Own Sweet Time Tour 2023
The Underground
Feb. 18: Adam Melchor
March 10: Static-X – Rise of the Machine 2023
May 5: Ville Valo / Neon Noir Tour 2023