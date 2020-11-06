What happens if President Trump or Joe Biden don’t accept results?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The wait for our next president continues with the extended fight over final results from key states. The question remains…what happens if either candidate refuses to accept the election results?

A political concession usually happens when one candidate loses to an opponent in a campaign. In this case…it’s the presidential race. Usually, a past and future president will meet to discuss the transfer of power. In some cases, letters are written from one person to another as well.

It’s tradition in most parts of the world for a losing presidential candidate to graciously bow out, congratulating the winner. However, concessions isn’t legally required.

“It’s usual and thought to be important that the loser of the race concedes to the winner,” said UNC Chapel Hill Political Science Professor Marc Hetherington.

Campaign insiders have hinted President Trump doesn’t plan to concede to Joe Biden if he were to lose his second term.

“We can still have a peaceful transfer of power if President Trump chooses not to concede. Eventually on Jan. 20, if Joe Biden becomes president of the united states and Trump is still in the White House, he’s gonna be removed,” said ECU Political Science Professor Jonathan Morris.

If President Trump loses to Joe Biden, political experts don’t expect him to be physically removed from the White House. For now though, Trump’s campaign remains vigilant that the election isn’t over.

The president’s campaign insiders have also tossed around the idea of a future run in 2024 if he were to lose to Joe Biden this time. If President Trump would win in 2024 …he’d legally only be able to serve one more term.