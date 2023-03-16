FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting on and off the school bus is the most dangerous part of the day for students.

Drivers not stopping for a school bus are part of the problem.

A video in Statesville, North Carolina shows two students were almost hit by a car earlier this month.

A Cumberland County school bus driver trainer says the data speaks for itself.

“Last year I think we had… I don’t have the exact number, but it was about 158 violations in one day,” said Jennifer Carter, a school bus driver trainer for Cumberland County Schools.

In Halifax County, a tenth grader wasn’t so lucky.

The principal of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal school says one of their students was seriously hurt after they were hit while getting off the school bus Wednesday.

CBS 17 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information. We have not heard back.

“The important thing is people need to just be paying attention,” Carter said. “I think a lot of times when a school bus is passed, it’s because the driver is not paying attention.”

Drivers on both sides of the road have to stop on any two-lane road, even if it has a center turning lane.

They also have to stop on four lane roads without a median.

But on a road with at least four lanes plus a turning lane, only drivers behind the bus would have to stop. The same applies to any highway divided by a median.

North Carolina law says drivers can face at least a $400 fine.

“If you pass a stopped school bus, it’s at least six points on your license,” Carter explained. “Your insurance will most likely go up, and court fees. It’s a very expensive ticket that can cost a life.”

Carter said students can work with their bus driver to cross the street safely.

She said North Carolina law requires bus drivers to learn hand signals that they will give to the student, letting them know when it’s safe to cross.

Carter encourages students to communicate with their bus drivers and understand the hand signals.