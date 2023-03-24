COROLLA N.C. (WAVY) – It’s that time of year when everyone asks “Where are the Corolla horses?”

In a Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the organization assures everyone that the horses did not disappear but instead are just in areas where humans aren’t.

Wild horses are seasonal grazers, which means that they will utilize different parts of their habitat at different times of the year. At this time of the year, there is more food to eat for the horses in the marsh and on the marsh islands.

Photo Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund Photo Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund Photo Courtesy: Corolla Wild Horse Fund

Images obtained by the organization show wild horses Orlanda and one-year-old Cedar on an island just off the estuary boardwalk in Corolla. They can also be seen making their way through the water and heading back north.