White House tries to boost health care, business support for veterans

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The federal government wants to boost its support for veterans, including improving access to health care and making it easier for veterans to start and maintain small businesses.



During a visit to the White House this week, Kyle Moore, the mayor of Quincy, Illinois, said addressing veterans issues is a top priority for his community. Moore said that includes much-needed improvements for Illinois’ veterans home.

The Trump administration is partnering with the state of Illinois to invest over $200 million at the Illinois veterans home in Quincy. This is a post-Civil War facility that provides health care and retirement to our heroes, said Moore.



In addition to health care, White House officials say they’re focused on helping veterans transition from the battlefield into the workforce.



Last year President Trump donated his second-quarter salary, nearly $100,000, to the small business administration. Officials say some of that money is being used to help veteran-owned businesses.



Chris Pilkerton, the acting administrator of the Small Business Administration, said the president’s paycheck helped fund a recently launched pilot program that includes training military veterans and their spouses to be successful entrepreneurs. Pilkerton says the agency is also working to connect small business owners with larger companies.

To learn how can we get some of the best practices that some of the large businesses are using and incorporating veterans into some of the things we do, Pilkerton said.

Officials said they hope to equip veterans with the business skills and resources they need to grow.