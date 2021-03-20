Williamston community unites to honor 13-year-old who was murdered

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group of motorcyclists banded together to support a Martin County teen who was murdered last week. The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in an incident that police believe was a targeted attack.

“We hear loud and clear, and we are here to help out in our community,” said “Beamon” with the Headhunterz Motorcycle Club.

That community being Williamston. People in the area came out to remember 13-year-old KiZion Lawrence, known by many as “Zy.”

“All of our charity rides are important but when it’s a kid who has his whole life ahead of him and he was just gunned down for no reason, it breaks your heart,” said “Mz Feisty” with Headhunterz Motorcycle Club.

Headhunterz Motorcycle Club put together Saturday’s event for the teenager. Members of Zy’s family also came by before his funeral.

“Zy had the biggest smile you will ever see. He was funny, outgoing, he was mouthy, but he was just a child,” said Zy’s aunt, Crystal Lawrence.

Lawrence said she just wants to know who did this to her nephew.

“I just want whoever did it to come forward or if you know anything to at least contact me. If you don’t want to talk to the police, if you know who did it, you can come talk to me.”

The bikers said this day was a day for unity. They want to help Zy’s family through this difficult time.

“It’s a very special cause and we want to help the family out any way we can and that’s why we are here,” said “Dirty D” with the Headhunterz Motorcycle Club.

The Headhunterz and Zy’s family also say the event is to help end gun violence.

“We don’t condone violence so that is why we are here in unity,” said Beamon.

“Innocent kids are getting shot and they have nothing to do with the situations,” said Lawrence.

The proceeds from the ride will go to Zy’s family to cover funeral expenses.

If you would like to donate you can send money to the organizations Cash App or Venmo. Cash App: $VonyaBrown; Venmo: Headhunterzmcinc. Be sure to mention your donation is for Zy and his family.