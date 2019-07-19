Williamston handles sewage leak from manhole

This week the town of Williamston had a discharge of five thousand gallons of untreated sewage from a manhole.

The incident was found during a routine sewer line inspection.

The seepage from the manhole was discovered near the Roanoke River.

Waste-water treatment operators were notified and checked the pumping station where things became apparent that the pumps caused this backup.

Officials say blockage is not uncommon, but spillage is.

Kerry Spivey is the director of the Public works for the town of Williamston.

“We do have problems from time to time, more times than not it’s because of grease, accumulation in the sewer system, which largely comes from residential use,” Spivey says.

Residents can help by not dumping grease down their kitchen sinks.

Since this leakage occurred in a desolate area, the community will not experience any issues with their water.