UPDATE: Man charged in Williamston shooting jailed on $1 million bond

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT)

UPDATE: A man charged with shooting another man at an apartment in Williamston last week is jailed on a $1 million bond.

On Monday, Williamston Police said officers arrested Montavis Demontae Harris, age 20, of Robersonville, on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Harris is accused of shooting Tykwon Zi’Kee Pettaway, age 22, on Friday at Andrews Park Apartments, located at 300 Slade Street in Williamston.

Police say Pettaway was flown by air ambulance to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where, as of Monday, he is still being treated for injuries.

Harris is charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

He is being held in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for Monday.

PREVIOUS:

Williamston Police are investigating what they say is an attempted murder of a man that happened Friday morning at an apartment on Slade Street.

Detectives say at 5:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting at Andrews Park Apartments, located at 300 Slade Street.

Inside the apartment, police found a man, Tykwon Zi’Kee Pettaway, age 22, of Williamston, unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Pettaway was flown by air ambulance to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities have not publicly released a possible suspect or motive in this shooting, which is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Williamston Police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124, or leave an anomyous tip by calling Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.