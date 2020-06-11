Wilmington Bridge closing this weekend for improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C (WNCT) A Wilmington bridge is expected to be closed to traffic this weekend while contract crews continue work on the bridge’s preservation project.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge, which carries U.S. 74 and N.C. 133 across the Northeast Cape Fear River, is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. June 12 and reopen by 5 a.m.

June 15. If crews are unable to complete the work or if weather becomes an issue, the backup dates would be the following weekend.

During the closure, crews will pour new concrete on the deck on the east side of the bridge.

They will also work on structural steel repairs and painting if time allows.

Drivers will follow a signed detour over the weekend and should give themselves extra time for their commute.

Motorists should also slow down while near the work zone.