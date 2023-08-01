WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate at the Wilson County Detention Center died Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Wilson County EMS and Fire responded to the jail regarding a cardiac arrest call, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The jail staff found Reginald Darren Monroe, 28, of Middlesex, unresponsive in his cell. The staff performed lifesaving measures on him until EMS arrived on the scene. After performing lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The case has been turned over to the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Monroe had been in the jail since July 15 on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, common-law robbery, and maintaining a place for a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.