Wilson man sentenced for distribution of synthetic cannabinoid

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)– A Wilson man has been sentenced for distribution of synthetic cannabinoid.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Akram Abdel-Aziz, 52, of Wilson, to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Abdel-Aziz was named in a five-count Superseding Indictment filed on September 6, 2018, charging him with offenses related to the distribution of 5F-ADB; a synthetic cannabinoid listed as a Schedule I controlled substance.

On December 17, 2018, pursuant to a plea agreement, Abdel-Aziz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5F-ADB and money laundering by structuring.

According to an investigation, between March of 2017 and April of 2018, Abdel-Aziz possessed and distributed a large quantity of 5F-ADB, known locally by the label “Black Magic” and other similar names.

The substance was sold as a liquid vaporizer product at vape shops in Onslow, Craven, Wilson, Cumberland, New Hanover, and Pamlico counties.

The product came to the attention of authorities following dozens of instances in which individuals required medical attention after ingesting the product and suffering from symptoms such as seizures, loss of consciousness, hallucinations, paranoia, and cardiac arrest.

The military was particularly hard hit as more than 100 military members fell ill and/or required medical attention after ingesting the substance.

Moreover, the use of the illegal substance resulted in the administrative separation of a large number of military personnel, negatively impacting the readiness of certain units.

Abdel-Aziz obtained the 5F-ADB through bulk purchases from co-conspirators elsewhere in the United States using Western Union money orders.

To avoid reporting requirements, purchases were made with money orders obtained from several locations in amounts of less than $10,000.

In carrying out the scheme, Abdel-Aziz took steps to obscure his identity and that of the 5F-ABD.

These actions included using a false alias to make purchases and obtaining “Black Magic” labels printed from a local print shop that he then affixed to individual bottles.

Upon arrest, items related to the conspiracy were seized from Abdel-Aziz’s possession including bottles, labels, and an amount of 5F-ADB.

Additionally, nearly $200,000 in cash was seized from his home.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr, stated, “This sentence highlights the seriousness of unlawful vape products. Our community, and notably our military community, is safer because of this sentence. Illegal narcotics come in all forms, and unlawful vape products are particularly insidious as they convey a less dangerous appearance than other well-known harmful drugs. The work of the investigators on these cases is invaluable and deserves our thanks and appreciation.”

The U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service; United States Drug Enforcement Administration; the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command; U.S. Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division; North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation; Alcohol Law Enforcement Division; Jacksonville Police Department; Onslow County Sheriff’s Office; Wilson County Sheriff’s Office; Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office; Craven County Sheriff’s Office; Wayne County Sheriff’s Office; and, other state and local law enforcement agencies investigated the case.