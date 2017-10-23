Man faces charges in stabbing death of teen killed 35 years ago

Published Caption: Gregory Parks prepares to exit Wilson County Superior Court in November 2015 after a judge set his bond at $1 million. Parks will stand trial on first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance of 20-year-old Isabel Palacios on Oct. 23, 2017 in Pitt County. Times | File Art

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man serving a life sentence for murder now faces charges in the stabbing death of a 13-year-old girl who was killed 35 years ago.

The Wilson Times reports 60-year-old Gregory Parks was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the 1984 death of Marsha Ann Whitted on Wednesday, the 35th anniversary of her body’s discovery. Whitted was stabbed 62 times.

Parks is serving a life sentence in the 2015 kidnapping and murder of Isabel Palacios, whose body hasn’t been found.

Sheriff Calvin Woodard said advances in DNA allowed detectives to connect Parks to the case. Officers submitted evidence collected during the original investigation in 2012, then again in March.

Woodard said Parks denied the charges when he was interviewed in prison on Monday.

PREVIOUS:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man will stand trial on Monday for murder and kidnapping.

Gregory Parks, 58, from Wilson, stands trial for the 2015 murder and kidnapping of Isabel Palacios.

The trial, due to a judge ordered from Wilson to Greenville following a motion filed by Parks’ court-appointed attorney.

Parks was arrested for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in 2015.

According to arrest warrants, Parks was accused of killing 20-year-old Palacios on July 31.

