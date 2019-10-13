Winning numbers drawn in NC Lottery Saturday games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Winning numbers were drawn in three Saturday evening North Carolina Lottery games.
____________________________________
Cash 5
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
05-08-18-24-30
(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
____________________________________
Pick 4 Evening
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
1-9-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26
(one, nine, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
____________________________________
Pick 3 Evening
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)