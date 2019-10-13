Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Winning numbers drawn in NC Lottery Saturday games

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Winning numbers were drawn in three Saturday evening North Carolina Lottery games.

____________________________________

Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-08-18-24-30

(five, eight, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

____________________________________

Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

1-9-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(one, nine, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

____________________________________

Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

8-4-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, four, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV