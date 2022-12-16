WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is charging a man with felony animal cruelty after investigating a community tip.

A concerned Forsyth County resident contacted the FCSO in November to inform them about a dog being tied up in the backyard of a home.

A deputy assigned to the FCSO’s Animal Services Division then came to the home in question and met with the dog’s owner.

Investigators say the owner told them that the dog had died and he allowed the responding deputy into the backyard to discover the body of a large brown and white dog still tied to a cable attached to a clothesline post.

The responding deputy seized the dog’s body and sent it to the Northwestern Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab for a necropsy. The lab results determined that the dog likely died of starvation.

Timothy Elisha King, 31, of Winston-Salem, has been taken into custody and is being charged with the following:

one count of felony cruelty to animals for causing the dog to be tortured, mutilated, maimed, cruelly beaten, disfigured, poisoned, or killed

one count of misdemeanor restraining a dog by using a tether

King appeared before a Magistrate and has been given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

The necropsy lab results have been submitted to a veterinarian who specializes in forensic examination to determine the extent of the conditions which led to the death of the dog.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

“There is a correlation between how a community cares for its animals and how we care for one

another. We must always protect those who cannot look after themselves. Here at the FCSO, we

will always care for, show compassion to, and fight for those who cannot do so for themselves,

whether they are two-legged or four-legged members of our community.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.

The FCSO has a zero-tolerance stance on animal cruelty. Anyone with information related to animal cruelty – or any other criminal activity – should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.

To report information concerning juvenile behavior or request juvenile intervention resources, call our Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team (JIIT) number at (336) 917-7030; you may remain anonymous.