WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Almost four years after his father’s death, Thomas Workman, of Winston-Salem, won a $120,000 jackpot in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing by continuing to play their shared lucky numbers, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“My dad used to play them…after he died, I told myself ‘I’m going to keep playing them,’” he said.

Workman said their mutual love of sports inspired the lucky numbers.

“It’s jersey numbers from some favorite players like Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal,” he said.

Workman, a 47-year-old maintenance worker, bought his winning $1 Cash 5 ticket from BY-LO on Old Lexington Road in Winston-Salem. He matched all five white balls Monday night to win the jackpot.

“I thought it was an April Fools’ joke,” he said. “I was flipping out a little bit.”

Workman said he told his girlfriend many times that he would one day win the lottery.

“I truly believe in karma,” Workman said. “I just felt that one of these days something like this would happen to me.”

Workman arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $85,500.

He said he will use the winnings to pay off his car and look into buying a home with his girlfriend.