Winston Salem PD issues Silver Alert for missing man

RALEIGH 7:58 AM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, David Lamonte Moore.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for David Lamonte Moore, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Moore,42, is a black man, 6′ 1″ and weighs 250 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Moore was last seen at 2804 Lomond Street in Winston Salem wearing a red shirt with the sleeves cut off and blue shorts with a red stripe on either side.

Anyone with information about David Lamonte Moore should call M. Sisson at the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.