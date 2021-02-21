Winston-Salem therapists say they also need counseling amid pandemic, create support system for therapists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mental health has been put in the spotlight during the pandemic.

So many people have suffered and struggled with the loss of social events and often being isolated in their homes.

People are reaching out to therapists to cope, but therapists are acknowledging that they also need counseling.

One of the challenges is that they are helping people with their emotional needs while experiencing the same event.

“I feel like there are so many people, therapists included, that are going through this adjustment disorder,” Knew Era Consulting Owner and Clinical Director Brandon Lowe said.

“Without anything changing…it has a great possibility to turn into major depression or anxiety,” Lowe said.

Some of the emotional strain is also related to the rush of people seeking help combined with a shortage of counselors across the profession before the pandemic.

Calls have tripled at Knew Era Consulting.

Therapist Teresa Flake has been working six days a week, sometimes 11-hour or 12-hour days, trying to fit in as many people as possible.

Clinicians across the profession are experiencing a similar workload and Lowe says many are internalizing the trauma they hear throughout the day.

Flake and Lowe are in the process of creating a support system.

They want to have a free group where clinicians can express how they’re feeling during the pandemic.

“Doctors see other doctors when they’re ill, so therapists we need to have a place to let our emotions out as well,” Flake said.

Operations manager Tosha Lowe and the rest of the team hope this will set an example to prioritize self-care. This way, therapists are better equipped to give clients hope.

“To know that they got the care that they needed for their future, that makes it worth it. That makes it worth it,” she said.

If you are a mental health professional who would like to participate in the group, send an email to info@kneweraconsulting.com.