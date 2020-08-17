Winterville Charter Academy returns to school

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Public schools aren’t the only ones starting up a new school year.

Winterville’s Charter Academy is also back to school. The school is following CDC guidelines, requiring masks and social distancing.

A ‘COVID-19 Health Screening’ poster in the window of Winterville Charter Academy.

Students must also be screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms. The school is mixing remote learning with in-person classes.

“Now it’s really all about making sure that we address the unknown which is this little virus that we want to keep our children far away from,” said Principal Annastasia Ryan.

Ryan said she believes the first day back to school was a success.

“My students seem happy. My teachers seem prepared. Really the main word today has been safety,” said Ryan.

Ryan applauds her employees for working hard during a time of uncertainty. At this time the charter school is only permitting students and faculty inside the building. Parents only have access to the area just inside the school’s main entrance.

To learn more about Winterville Charter Academy’s back to school guidelines, click here.