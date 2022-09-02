WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Winterville will hold a special ceremony to remember the 9/11 terror attack that happened 21 years ago.

On September 11, starting at 4 pm, the residents and volunteers from the Town of Winterville and

Greene Lamp’s 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance Program will commemorate the tragic day of the 9/11 attacks. The event will have a memorial service and community engagement resource fair as part of the 9/11 Day event.

This 9/11 Day of remembrance will also pay tribute to those lost on September 11, 2001, first responders, and others who served to defend the nation.



The event will be located at Market Square, 252 Main St., in Winterville. It will include music, food trucks, static vehicles and much more.

“September 11th is a day of history, emotion, and reflection,” said Priscilla Wiggins, Director of

Senior and Volunteer Services with Greene Lamp Community Action. “For many Americans, it

is also a day of service that provides an opportunity to join our neighbors and local leaders to

make our country stronger and better for decades to come while we honor those who lost their

lives in 2001 and those who rose in service to our country. This year, on the 21st anniversary of

9/11 we will honor, serve, and unite in this spirit.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities or the event please contact: Ariel Dorcent at (252) 523-7770 ext. 102 or (252) 933-1066 or Stephen Penn at 252-756-2221 ext. 2360.