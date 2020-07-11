Winterville Fire/Rescue holds training classes

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Winterville’s Fire Department is holding classes to certify firefighters in training.

“This is essentially the core job of what a fire fighter is. Pulling hose lines, going inside a burning building, and putting the fire out,” said Deputy Chief Fire Fighter Tony Klontz.

These lessons are part of a three-day class, which is just one of 22 classes trainees are required to take. It’s roughly six months of work.

Classes range from orientation and safety, to learning ways to control hoses, ladders, and other important things as a fire fighter.

Once classes are complete, the trainees become levels one and two North Carolina fire fighters.

“They’ll be able to go home to their home departments and serve basically be able to go inside and fight fire,” said Klontz.

Classes are constantly running on mainly Tuesdays and Thursdays. Saturday classes happen on occasion.

