Winterville man arrested and charged with sex crime involving child relative

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

A Winterville man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a child sex crime after police say he performed sex acts with a juvenile relative.

Winterville Police say they recently began investigating a sex crime against a child relative of Mark E. Gorham, age 63, of Winterville, who was allegedly involved in the sex crime.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Gorham and charged him with Statutory Sexual Offense With a Child by Adult.

Gorham is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.