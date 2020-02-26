Winterville mourns the loss of 12-year-old student

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Classmates and neighbors in Winterville are mourning the loss of a student this week.

The suicide of 12-year old Kayla Plotzke is the subject of a number of viral social media posts and it’s bringing attention to the damage bullying can cause.

Kayla attended A.G. Cox Middle school and news of her death is a shock to many in the community.

Jennifer Johnson, Pitt County schools public information officer, says a full crisis team is in place to help Kayla’s classmates.

Bullying is not a new topic of concern and it continues to have a large impact on the emotional health of young people.

Some neighbors and business owners are stepping up to support the Plotzke family at this time and they are planning to hold an anti-bullying rally and community yard sale.

The proceeds will go to the Plotzke family.

It will be held Sunday March 1st at the Nulook Business Center located at 406 SW Greenville Blvd.

Community members say it’s important for families to connect, and look for signs of trouble in children’s lives.

Shelia Leggette is one of the organizers and she says, “It has really hit the community hard and we need to get out there and make these kids aware of what you’re doing. You’re thinking it’s fun and games, but it really lays heavy on the person that you’re picking at.”

People involved in helping Kayla’s family tell me they want to see the community rally together during this time.

They also want to bring more awareness to the problem of bullying.

Additionally, there is a GoFundMe set up for the Plotzke family. You can donate here.