GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Betty Boop is a dilute calico cat, meaning her coat features three different colors. According to PetsRadar.com her coat coloring is very rare. Only one in 1,000 cats are born with it.

Pitt County Animal Shelter attendant Tica Anthony said that Betty Boop was a good fit for a home without other cats. She might be an ideal companion for someone older, as she has a laid-back personality.

“Once she gets used and opened up she gets really playful. She loves to cuddle and just be up under people,” said Anthony.

