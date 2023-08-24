GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two-year-old Kendra is available for adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

She is doing well with learning new commands and even housetraining. Shelter Attendant Ashley Campbell said she has great potential for learning more.

“She is just a really sweet girl and she’s great with other dogs. She’s been doing really good with housetraining. She knows the sit command,” said Campbell.

Her adoption fee at Pitt County Animal Shelter is $135 which includes all vaccinations and spaying.