NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Mr. Stan is a larger two-year-old cat. He is available for adoption at Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center in New Bern.

Rocky Workman, a kennel attendant, said that Mr. Stan would be great for anyone who loves cats.

“Whoever adopts him just has to be used to head bumps and a lot of whisker rubs,” said Workman.

Workman said that despite Mr. Stan’s size, he was a very clean cat and kept his area neat. His adoption fee is $80 including neutering, a microchip and all vaccinations.