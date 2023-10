NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Zara, a short-haired tabby cat, is interested in her surroundings.

Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center Veterinarian Tonya Osler said that Zara would be a good companion for a family looking to lounge with a fur baby.

She is a member of the center’s Lonely Heart’s Club, which makes her adoption fee half the normal price.

“She loves to hang out, sit next to you, enjoy the sunlight,” said Osler.

Her adoption fee is $40 and includes spaying and the necessary vaccinations.