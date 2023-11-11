CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT brought home 17 honors, including 7 first place winners, at the 2023 Radio Television Digital Network Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC). The awards luncheon was held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WNCT is in the TV II Division, which comprises smaller markets in North and South Carolina.

Congratulations to all of the following winners!

FIRST PLACE AWARDS (TV II)

TV News Anchor Team of the Year

Ken Watlington and Courtney Cortright

TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year

Abigail Velez

Investigative

Student Athlete Eligibility – Claire Curry

Light Feature

Perks Perfect Coffee Hut – Ken Watlington

Podcast (Short)

People and People Extra: Big Rock Blue Marlin – Ken Watlington

Political/Election

2022 Midterm Election Coverage

Sports Special

ECU Birmingham Pregame Show – Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington, Ryan Carter

2ND PLACE AWARDS (TV II)

TV News Photographer of the Year

Kenneth Roundtree

TV News Reporter of the Year

Erin Jenkins

TV Special Projects Producer

Ryan Carter

TV Weathercaster of the Year

Jerry Jackson

Entertainment

11-year-old drummer – Courtney Cortright, Kenneth Roundtree

General News by Multimedia Journalist

Greenville Police Ride Along – Abigail Velez

Hard News Feature

Kinston Explosion 20 Years Later – Sarah Gray Barr

Long-Form Interview

Interview with NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker – Ken Watlington, Kenneth Roundtree, Ryan Carter

Sports Reporting

Beaufort County E-sports – Erin Jenkins, Kenneth Roundtree

Use of Technology