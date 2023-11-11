CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT brought home 17 honors, including 7 first place winners, at the 2023 Radio Television Digital Network Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC). The awards luncheon was held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

WNCT is in the TV II Division, which comprises smaller markets in North and South Carolina.

Congratulations to all of the following winners!

FIRST PLACE AWARDS (TV II)

TV News Anchor Team of the Year

  • Ken Watlington and Courtney Cortright

TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year

  • Abigail Velez 

Investigative

  • Student Athlete Eligibility – Claire Curry

Light Feature

  • Perks Perfect Coffee Hut – Ken Watlington 

Podcast (Short)

  • People and People Extra: Big Rock Blue Marlin – Ken Watlington

Political/Election

  • 2022 Midterm Election Coverage 

Sports Special

  • ECU Birmingham Pregame Show – Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington, Ryan Carter

2ND PLACE AWARDS (TV II)

TV News Photographer of the Year

  • Kenneth Roundtree

TV News Reporter of the Year

  • Erin Jenkins

TV Special Projects Producer

  • Ryan Carter

TV Weathercaster of the Year

  • Jerry Jackson

Entertainment

  • 11-year-old drummer – Courtney Cortright, Kenneth Roundtree

General News by Multimedia Journalist

  • Greenville Police Ride Along – Abigail Velez

Hard News Feature

  • Kinston Explosion 20 Years Later – Sarah Gray Barr

Long-Form Interview

  • Interview with NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker – Ken Watlington, Kenneth Roundtree, Ryan Carter

Sports Reporting

  • Beaufort County E-sports – Erin Jenkins,  Kenneth Roundtree

Use of Technology

  • Kicking the Courses: The Fight for Eligibility 