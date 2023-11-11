CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT brought home 17 honors, including 7 first place winners, at the 2023 Radio Television Digital Network Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC). The awards luncheon was held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
WNCT is in the TV II Division, which comprises smaller markets in North and South Carolina.
Congratulations to all of the following winners!
FIRST PLACE AWARDS (TV II)
TV News Anchor Team of the Year
- Ken Watlington and Courtney Cortright
TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year
- Abigail Velez
Investigative
- Student Athlete Eligibility – Claire Curry
Light Feature
- Perks Perfect Coffee Hut – Ken Watlington
Podcast (Short)
- People and People Extra: Big Rock Blue Marlin – Ken Watlington
Political/Election
- 2022 Midterm Election Coverage
Sports Special
- ECU Birmingham Pregame Show – Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington, Ryan Carter
2ND PLACE AWARDS (TV II)
TV News Photographer of the Year
- Kenneth Roundtree
TV News Reporter of the Year
- Erin Jenkins
TV Special Projects Producer
- Ryan Carter
TV Weathercaster of the Year
- Jerry Jackson
Entertainment
- 11-year-old drummer – Courtney Cortright, Kenneth Roundtree
General News by Multimedia Journalist
- Greenville Police Ride Along – Abigail Velez
Hard News Feature
- Kinston Explosion 20 Years Later – Sarah Gray Barr
Long-Form Interview
- Interview with NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker – Ken Watlington, Kenneth Roundtree, Ryan Carter
Sports Reporting
- Beaufort County E-sports – Erin Jenkins, Kenneth Roundtree
Use of Technology
- Kicking the Courses: The Fight for Eligibility