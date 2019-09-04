WNCT is ready to bring you the latest on Dorian

(WNCT) WNCT is ready to keep you up to date with everything Dorian related and 9 On Your Side team is bringing eastern North Carolina a full coverage. Click here to learn more!
It’s starting to rain in Atlantic Beach.— Dillon Huffman (@DillonHuffmanTV) September 4, 2019
This AutoZone has been through a lot and is ready for whatever #HurricaneDorian brings our way. @wnct9 #9OYSDorian pic.twitter.com/gr4biA45Ha
We’ve made it to Atlantic Beach for #HurricaneDorian.— Dillon Huffman (@DillonHuffmanTV) September 4, 2019
Several businesses are already getting ready for whatever comes our way.
This AutoZone is all boarded up. @wnct9 #9OYSDorian pic.twitter.com/gJqFo32j5Z
#AtlanticBeach We have arrived! Keep up with @wnct9 coverage of #HurricaneDorian on FB, Twitter, web, and broadcast. #9onyourside pic.twitter.com/i6KAxgkMnn— Kayla M Schmidt (@kaylamarie_tv) September 4, 2019
Mandatory evacuation and curfews in North Topsail Beach. If you haven’t left already, by 8 p.m. tonight you will not be able to leave your property until the end of the storm, officials say. @wnct9 pic.twitter.com/GdQDk2hfNm— Kara Gann (@KaraGannWNCT) September 4, 2019