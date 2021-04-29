WNCT NOW afternoon update: Pasquotank Co. Sheriff IDs deputies placed on leave; Plymouth murder suspect still at large

WNCT
by: Kelci O'Donnell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news and weather updates across Eastern North Carolina.
Sheriff’s office IDs deputies placed on administrative leave after fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.; 3 still on leave
Pedestrian struck, killed by Kinston police cruiser, officer sent to hospital
Standoff Over: 2 Watauga County deputies shot, killed in shooting near Boone; suspect dead
Suspect at large, wanted in murder of man in Plymouth
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Dry cold front approaching…
Carteret County COVID-19 mass vaccination first dose clinic to end
Online Originals: Good boy alert! Pitt Co. court house gets a therapy dog
