WNCT NOW afternoon update: Pasquotank Co. Sheriff IDs deputies placed on leave; Plymouth murder suspect still at large

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- One person is dead and a family is grieving after a car crash involving a Kinston police officer. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on NC Hwy. 11 near Caswell Street.

The person who was struck and killed has been identified as Lyndon Williams, 53, of Kinston. The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. Family members and people in the community say they still have questions about what exactly happened.