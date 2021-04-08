WNCT NOW Afternoon: Senator Thom Tillis undergoes surgery to treat prostate cancer

WNCT
by: Kelci O'Donnell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news and weather updates across Eastern North Carolina.
SEE MORE:
Sen. Thom Tillis undergoes surgery to treat prostate cancer
Report: Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, including prominent doctor, then himself, in York County shooting
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office issues welfare check for missing woman
With Virginia moving forward, state Democratic leaders want NC to be next to legalize marijuana
Storm Team 9 Forecast: T-storm chances on the rise today through the weekend
WNCT-TV