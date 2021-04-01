WNCT NOW Afternoon: Suspect arrested for I-95 road rage shooting; legendary UNC coach announces retirement

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news and weather updates across Eastern North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

GPD: 8-year-old boy killed in apparent accidental shooting in Greenville
Lumberton man arrested, charged with murder in I-95 road rage shooting that left mom of 6 dead
Police update after 4 fatally shot, including child, in Orange, California
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Gradual clearing today; freeze warnings in effect tonight
Roy Williams, UNC Chapel Hill basketball coach, announces retirement

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV