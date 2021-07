LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A 29-year-old man shot and killed his two sisters and father before intentionally setting the home on fire and turning the gun on himself, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Authorities revealed on Thursday afternoon that Ronald "Jimmy" Ward, 29, shot his sisters and father before setting the home on fire and shooting himself. Following the initial 911 call from a neighbor, officers arrived at the home within three minutes, police said.