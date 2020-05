PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County's annual Relay for Life fundraiser is set for Saturday. But, this year's even will be a virtual relay because of the coronavirus.

"We really try to keep it somewhat the same," said Anna Joyner, Relay for Life Coach. "We are starting out with the opening ceremony. My coach and I recorded a video to start-off the event. Really, it was kind of hard to come up with ways to keep this thing going."