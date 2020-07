CAMP LEJEUNE AND MCAS NEW RIVER, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders from across the Navy and Marine Corps as well as Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-3) visited military installations in eastern North Carolina this week to receive an update on military construction and view hurricane related repairs to facilities and family housing currently in progress.

The visit, led by Charles Williams, Jr., assistant secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment gave leaders the ability to see firsthand how $3.1 billion in construction funding is being used to repair and replace facilities and roofs, and ensure structures are able to withstand future storms.