WNCT NOW Evening: 1 dead, 1 injured following collapse of section of old Bonner Bridge in Outer Banks

WNCT
by: Kelci O'Donnell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news updates across Eastern North Carolina.
SEE MORE:
Onslow County deputies looking for suspect who broke into home, killed man
NCDOT: 1 person dead following collapse of section of old Bonner Bridge in Outer Banks
Bites on the Bridge returns to Town Common this Thursday
Suspect in NC I-95 road rage shooting that killed mother of 6 appears before judge
Vice President Kamala Harris making trip to North Carolina on April 19
WNCT-TV