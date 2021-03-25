WNCT NOW Evening: All NC adults eligible for vaccine; latest stimulus update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news updates across eastern North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

Gov. Cooper announces accelerated timeline for vaccination eligibility, all adults eligible starting April 7
Online Originals: A red carpet welcome for hospital volunteers
If you don’t get a stimulus check by direct deposit on Wednesday – you’ll have to wait
Father, young son go missing after fishing on the Neuse River in Goldsboro; search underway

Greenville to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Wildwood Park

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV