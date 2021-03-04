WNCT NOW Evening: Earthquakes strike New Zealand, tsunami warnings issued

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news updates across eastern North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

3 massive earthquakes strike near New Zealand; tsunami warnings issued
With COVID-19 cases declining in NC long-term care facilities, NCDHHS recommends return to indoor visits
Harris Teeter offering ‘limited’ doses of COVID-19 vaccines at select locations in NC
Jacksonville police investigating death of transgender person as homicide
Pet sickness, death linked to flea and tick collar, investigation finds

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV