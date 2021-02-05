WNCT NOW Super Bowl LV coverage: Stadium preparations, COVID-19 protocols, what to expect for this year’s advertisements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for exclusive Super Bowl LV coverage leading up to the big game.

Step inside the digital studio for a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations being made at Raymond James Stadium, what COVID-19 safety protocols are in play and how a pizza shop is gearing up for game-day deliveries.

Later on during the segment, learn how 2021 is impacting commercial sales. Rick Laney, President & CEO of Rick Laney Marketing, LLC., will explain what makes a successful advertisement and show past segments that failed.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on WNCT.

Stay tuned all weekend long for special Super Bowl LV coverage, only on WNCT.com.

