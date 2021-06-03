WNCT NOW Update: Semi-truck overturns in Greenville on Hwy. 264 Bypass; two fatalities confirmed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell for the latest news and weather updates across Eastern North Carolina.

SEE MORE:

Semi-truck overturns in Greenville on Hwy. 264 Bypass; two fatalities confirmed
Duplin County man in critical condition after early morning shooting; suspect arrested
DAY 5: Deputies continue search for man last seen Saturday in Croatan National Forest
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms likely
18 N.C. high school students named ‘National Cyber Scholars’ after winning Nationwide Cybersecurity Competition

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV