CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of two suspects charged with killing and dumping a Chester County woman on the side of the road has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to Chester County Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively.

Amber Harris was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 11, after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Linda Robinson, 63, had stopped to try and help Harris and George “Si” Faile who appeared to be struggling with a broken-down vehicle, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robinson had picked up Faile and Harris from along the highway where she was then lured to Carpenter Road off of Highway 72 and killed, deputies said.

Robinson’s body was found on the side of Carpenter Road. Her blue Odyssey van was found off of James F. Wherry Road in northern Chester County.

Both Harris and Faile were charged with murder in August 2021 and taken to the Chester County Detention Center. Deputies said Faile, who was ‘a known meth user,’ at the time of the murder, is awaiting trial on several charges in connection to this case.