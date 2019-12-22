Woman and man die in single-car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man died in a single-car crash in Raleigh Sunday morning, police say.

The wreck happened around 3 a.m. on Millbrook Road near the intersection with North Hills Drive, according to police.

The wreck involved a 2003 Nissan car that was traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a Raleigh police report.

The car left the road, hit a curb and then a tree, the report said. The car then caught fire.

Sarah Beth Dudley, 30, and Jacob Shawn Barrett, both of Raleigh died in the wreck, according to the report.

At least one person in the car was ejected. According to the crash report, Barrett was driving.