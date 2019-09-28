Woman arrested in connection with 2013 Goldsboro murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police on Thursday arrested a woman in connection with a murder that occurred more than six and a half years ago, police said in a release on Friday.

Brittany Sasser, 28, of Pikeville, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the shooting death of Shabazz Woods.

According to police, Woods was found shot multiple times behind a building in the 400-block of Seymour Drive in Goldsboro on Jan. 24, 2013. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Goldsboro Police Department arrested Sasser.

Sasser was taken before a magistrate in given a $75,000 secured bond.

Her first court appearance is set for Sept. 30 and police said additional arrests are anticipated.