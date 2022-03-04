WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Winterville police have arrested a woman and charged her in an incident where another woman was cut with a knife on Thursday.

Officers with the Winterville Police Department responded to Sam’s Club in Winterville around noon to a call of a possible stabbing. Officers found Natasha Bryant, 36, and Lacoya Forbes, 33, both from Washington. The pair was arrested by Pitt Community College police who were waived down by citizens who saw the altercation.

Officers said Forbes was cut with a knife but was treated at the scene. Both parties were charged with simple affray. Bryant was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Both received unsecured bonds at the Pitt County Detention Center.