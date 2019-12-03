Live Now
Woman found dead after oxygen tank explodes at Zebulon residence

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) A woman was found dead after officials said an oxygen tank exploded at her residence in Zebulon.

On Tuesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Nash County EMS, and local fire departments responded to a fire call at a residence in the 6600 block of Crowned Court in Zebulon just outside of Middlesex.

Upon arrival, officials said they discovered a 61-year-old white female deceased.

The victim, Belinda Coble, was regulated to an oxygen tank for medical issues.

While being administered oxygen, officials said the female victim was smoking a cigarette.

Officials said the cigarette ignited the oxygen tank, causing a small explosion and fire which killed the female.

The husband, who was asleep in another room, awoke to the sound of the smoke detector going off.

He went and was able to extinguish the small fire that had started with a fire extinguisher causing minimal property damage.

The husband dialed 911 and notified authorities upon discovering his wife deceased.

