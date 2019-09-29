Woman found dead after possible online meetup

GAFFNEY, S.C. – A South Carolina man is in custody and being charged with murder after police found a body in a wooded area in Gaffney, South Carolina.
Authorities say they think the woman’s body was there for several days before her discovery.
A 42-year-old man who lives nearby was arrested at his home.
Investigators believe a missing Charlotte woman connected with the suspect on the Internet and drove to Gafney to meet him.
A car was found a few blocks from the man’s house.
A neighbor says she’s shaken after finding out this happened so close to her home.
Police have not yet confirmed the woman’s identity.