Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Hyde County Schools

Woman found dead after possible online meetup

News
Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. – A South Carolina man is in custody and being charged with murder after police found a body in a wooded area in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Authorities say they think the woman’s body was there for several days before her discovery.

A 42-year-old man who lives nearby was arrested at his home.

Investigators believe a missing Charlotte woman connected with the suspect on the Internet and drove to Gafney to meet him.

A car was found a few blocks from the man’s house.

A neighbor says she’s shaken after finding out this happened so close to her home.

Police have not yet confirmed the woman’s identity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV