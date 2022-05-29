She was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Newport News.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Saunders Road and Daphia Circle. That’s west of J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a single motorcycle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a woman on the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Saunders Road when she took a turn on a curved road and crashed into a guard rail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been made public.